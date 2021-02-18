Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

Sofia Richie opted for a very steamy look in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell, who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie and sister to fashionista Nicole Richie, proved that she could hold her own when it comes to modeling. Sofia shared four new shots, each sexier than the last, as she opted for a very interesting style. She went pantsless in order to rock a makeshift miniskirt made from nothing but leather belts wrapped around her hips. Keep scrolling to see the racy look.
Sofia Richie opted for a very steamy look in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell, who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie and sister to fashionista Nicole Richie, proved that she could hold her own when it comes to modeling. Sofia shared four new shots, each sexier than the last, as she opted for a very interesting style. She went pantsless in order to rock a makeshift miniskirt made from nothing but leather belts wrapped around her hips. Keep scrolling to see the racy look.