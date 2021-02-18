Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

TV

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Chelsea's Revenge Shocker

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels
Sofia Richie poses in a black top at an event.
Gettyimages | Jean Baptiste Lacroix
Celebrities
Amanda Lynne

Sofia Richie opted for a very steamy look in her latest Instagram share. The blond bombshell, who is the daughter of iconic singer Lionel Richie and sister to fashionista Nicole Richie, proved that she could hold her own when it comes to modeling. Sofia shared four new shots, each sexier than the last, as she opted for a very interesting style. She went pantsless in order to rock a makeshift miniskirt made from nothing but leather belts wrapped around her hips. Keep scrolling to see the racy look.
 

Sofia Ditches Her Pants 
Sofia Richie wears a pink tie-dye bikini
Instagram | Sofia Richie

Sofia's skirt was made up multiple belts, which she wrapped tightly around her hips and backside. The belts were different in color and design, but when put together made a fashionable look that was the perfect complement to her glowing, bronzed skin. The belts fit snugly around her petite waist and fell high enough to flaunt her incredible thighs. The model, who shot to fame due to her high-profile relationship with Scott Disick, also had a belt wrapped around her top. See the photo below.
 

Showing Off Her Abs
Sofia Richie shows off abs in white crop top.
Gettyimages | Charley Gallay

Richie added a black shirt to the outfit, which included long sleeves and flared cuffs. The garment was fastened in the middle, but left little to the imagination with its deep neckline that gave fans a peek at her ample cleavage. The bottom of the garment was also open to show off the model's taut tummy and chiseled abs. She accessorized her style with a pair of strappy stiletto heels, which were laced all the way up to her knees. See more stunning photos of Sofia below.

Showing Some Skin
Sofia Richie wears a black bikini by the pool.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

In the four-slide update, Sofia is seen arching her back and standing with her legs apart. She pushes her chest forward and shifts her weight to the side while wearing a sultry expression on her face. She also offers her adoring fans a close-up look at her midsection and legs, while joking in the caption of the post that she's all "tied up."  Her long, blond hair was parted in the center and she wore the locks styled in loose waves that cascaded down over her shoulders.
 

A Flawless Figure
Sofia Richie dressed as Catwoman.
Instagram | Sofia Richie

Of course, Sofia's fans immediately responded to the racy photos. The pics garnered more than 191,000 likes within the first 15 hours after they were published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave more than 730 remarks during that time.

"Great lighting and composition," one follower wrote.

"So hot it’s psychotic," declared another.

Sofia has become known for showing off her flawless figure in her online uploads. She's often seen posing in scanty outfits that highlight her model curves, and her fans wouldn't have it any other way.

Latest Headlines

Friday's 'General Hospital' Spoilers: Brando's Scrambling After Jason Fires A Shot

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

February 19, 2021

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

February 19, 2021

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

February 18, 2021

Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

February 18, 2021

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.