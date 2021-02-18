Trending Stories
February 18, 2021
Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer
Frida Aasen poses in three-quarter angle while looking sideways.
Shutterstock | 564025
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Frida Aasen stunned many of her 751,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, February 19, with her most recent post. The Victoria's Secret model took to her account to upload a smoldering photo that saw her rocking an all-black ensemble that showed off plenty of skin while still making Aasen look super classy and confident. 

The photo was a snippet of a professional shoot for which the Norwegian bombshell rocked a blazer, which she paired with matching skintight pants that clung to her slender lower body.

Aasen Goes Braless
Frida Aasen leans back in bed while wearing underwear and holding a coffee mug.
Instagram | Frida Aasen

For the photo, which can be seen below, Aasen allowed the jacket to remain open along the front. This allowed the viewer to notice that she opted to go braless for this shoot. While she placed the fronts strategically over her breasts, she still left plenty of her chest on display, much to the delight of her fans.

Aasen used one hand to pull the bottoms of the blazer together, keeping things interested and preventing the garment from opening too much. 

Always Stylish
Frida Aasen poses for the camera wearing a black one-shouldered dress.
Gettyimages | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

The lower half of Aasen's ensemble consisted of leggings-like bottoms made from a stretchy and slightly shiny material. 

She accessorized her look with an oversized necklace that gave it an edgy vibe. The light gray piece included a series of small rectangular structures that combined to create a stylish geometric pattern.

Aasen also wore a pair of stunning earrings featuring a couple of chainlink-like rings that dangled past her chin. 

She added a few tags to the picture that indicated the photographer was Brendan Wixted.

Modeling Skills
Frida Aasen walks the runway.
Shutterstock | 203428

As a professional and seasoned model, Aasen never disappoints when it comes to her skills. In this picture, she posed in front of a blank wall while kicking her hips to the sides. She opened her legs and leaned her torso in the opposite direction, creating movement and engagement. 

Aasen turned her head to the side ever so slightly, fixing her gaze at a point in the distance. Her eyes were narrowed, and she allowed her lips to hang open in a seductive and empowered manner. 

Fan reaction
Frida Aasen is captured from a three-quarter angle from the chest up in black-and-white.
Shutterstock | 1296406

In the caption, she simply added a black heart emoji.

Within a day, the post has attracted more than 13,500 likes and over 140 comments. Her fans used the comments section space to engage with the model, praising her good looks and outfit.

"Straight Gangsta gangstress so on point Gangsta. Never stop loving yourself your gangster blinky (aka)pretty gangster)," one user wrote.

"Stylish. İmpressive. And you are so beautiful," replied another one.

"Cute face, very hot look, nice pose," a third fan added.

"Goddess in black," a fourth follower chimed in.

