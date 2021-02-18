Frida Aasen Smolders As She Goes Braless Under Open Blazer

Frida Aasen stunned many of her 751,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, February 19, with her most recent post. The Victoria's Secret model took to her account to upload a smoldering photo that saw her rocking an all-black ensemble that showed off plenty of skin while still making Aasen look super classy and confident.

The photo was a snippet of a professional shoot for which the Norwegian bombshell rocked a blazer, which she paired with matching skintight pants that clung to her slender lower body.