February 18, 2021
Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans
Niece Waidhofer poses for a selfie.
Instagram/Niece Waidhofer
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Niece Waidhofer is back at it again. The stunning Instagram model left little to the imagination for her most recent online upload, and her fans immediately took notice. The brunette beauty slayed as she opted for a very revealing, yet casual and cute outfit. Niece's bombshell body took center stage in the snap as she posed in a pair of booty-less jeans that flashed her bare backside to the world. Keep scrolling to see more of Niece's ample assets on display.
 

Showing Off Her Assets
Niece Waidhofer rocks red hair on Instagram.
Instagram/Niece Waidhofer

Niece's barely there outfit included a pair of denim pants that commanded attention. The jeans fit snugly around her curvaceous hips and were ripped at the back to fully expose her bare cheeks. The legs of the pants fit tightly on her thighs, as well as her tiny waist. She added a skintight white t-shirt made from thin material. The short sleeves accentuated her toned arms, as the top clung to her ample bust. Check out the racy pic below.

Niece Isn't Shy About Flaunting Her Curves
Niece Waidhofer lays in bed wearing racy outfit.
Instagram/Niece Waidhofer

Waidhofer accessorized her sassy style with a black baseball cap, which she turned backward over her head. The hat read "Nervous. Do not pet." The model added a touch of color by sporting bold pink eye shadow over her porcelain skin. Although she showed plenty of skin, her luscious locks of hair were also a showstopper in the pic. The strands were styled in voluminous curls that spilled down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders. 

Keep scrolling for more steamy photos from Niece's Instagram account.

Looking Hotter Than Ever
Niece Waidhofer clicks a lingerie-clad selfie.
Instagram/Niece Waidhofer

Niece stood in front of a beige background for the shot. She had her pert derriere facing the camera. She arched her back while resting her hands near her midsection. The model stood with her legs apart and her shoulders back as she turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face. The photo was so hot that it had her over 3.4 million followers hitting the like button more than 72,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed.
 

Fans Went Wild For The Snap
Niece Waidhofer poses in front of a mirror.
Instagram/Niece Waidhofer

The comments section of Niece's post also blew up, with her admirers leaving over 900 remarks about the pic. Many of her supporters gushed over her seductive look, and weren't afraid to share their opinions.

"Wow fantastic and sexy," one follower declared.

"I don’t know if you know this but uh seems like your pants are bit torn there lol," another quipped.

Of course, Niece's fans have grown accustomed to seeing her expose her enviable curves online. She's become known for her sexy cosplay costumes, skimpy lingerie shots, and more.

