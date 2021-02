"General Hospital" spoilers for the episode airing on Friday promise more drama related to Jason and Brando. The two had a tense conversation during Thursday's show and everybody was left hanging as a gunshot rang out in the final seconds.

This confrontation between Jason and Brando came after Cyrus tore into his driver. He suggested that Brando was of no use to him and this could torpedo a lot of work that Brando did in trying to build this undercover scheme of his.