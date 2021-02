Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a tantalizing series of snaps in which she rocked an all-white ensemble. She posed in front of a Vera Wang boutique, with the elegant lettering of a minimalist sign visible on the building behind her.

She tagged Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS in the first slide, as well as the label COS, giving her followers a few clues as to where elements of her chic ensemble were from.