Former Utah congressional candidate Daniel Beckstrand believes that President Joe Biden is lying about his lack of authority over the issue of student loan debt — in particular, his ability to forgive $50,000 per American.

"When Biden says he doesn’t have the authority to forgive $50,000 in student loan debt he is LYING," he tweeted.



"If he can forgive $10,000 he can forgive $50,000. He could literally do it today, right now."

The comment was a response to remarks that Biden made at his recent town hall.