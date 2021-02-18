Mitt Romney Urges Republicans To Affirm Joe Biden Won Legitimately

In a statement released Thursday, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah urged his fellow Republicans to affirm Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election legitimately, The Hill reported.

Romney, who was one of seven Republicans to vote to convict Donald Trump in his recent impeachment trial, said that the former president betrayed his oath of office.

"The President’s conduct represented an unprecedented violation of his oath of office and of the public trust," Romney said, noting that Trump not only delegitimized Biden's victory in the 2020 election but also refused to leave the White House peacefully.