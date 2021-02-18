Trending Stories
Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit
Alessandra Ambrosio flashes a radiant smile.
Shutterstock | 3459434
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

In her latest Instagram update, former Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio surprised her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a steamy series of snaps taken on the beach. The photos were captured in Fernando de Noronha, as the geotag indicated, an archipelago in her native Brazil.

Alessandra loves to show off her fit figure in all kinds of sexy swimwear, and even has her own swimwear company, Gal Floripa. Whether she's rocking pieces from her company or an unnamed brand, she always looks gorgeous in her barely-there attire.

Alessandra Looks Like A Goddess In A Skimpy Bikini
Alessandra Ambrosio wears a sexy blue bikini while immersed in crystal clear water.
Instagram | Alessandra Ambrosio

In her latest update, she wore a one-piece swimsuit with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The garment was a soft lilac hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin, and she carried the same color through her choice of surfboard as well. 

Alessandra held a large purple surfboard by her side in several of the shots, appearing to be ready to hit the waves for a little bit of adventure.

She kicked things off with an action shot in which she jogged along the sand, the waves crashing against the shore and the water stretching out to the horizon.

Alessandra Gets Ready To Hit The Waves With A Purple Surfboard And Sexy One-Piece
Alessandra Ambrosio struts along the beach in a one-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Alessandra Ambrosio

Her brunette locks tumbled down her back in a tousled, beachy style, and the swimsuit clung to every inch of her fit figure.

In the second image, she posed while facing the camera. The angle showcased a hint of cleavage, which was revealed due to the low-cut neckline of her swimsuit, and she accessorized with a few layered necklaces, including one crafted from mint green beads. 

She also wore a delicate ring on one hand, and had what appeared to be an elastic around her forearm, adding to the casual vibe of the snaps.

Alessandra Splashes Around In The Waves
Alessandra Ambrosio splashes in the waves, surfboard in front of her.
Instagram | Alessandra Ambrosio

 In some of the shots, Alessandra had her back to the camera, showing off her rear.

For one picture, the Brazilian bombshell even treated her audience to an action snap in which she had her surfboard resting on the surface of the frothy white water, her body in one elongated line as she got ready to lay on the board.

Her swimsuit was damp from where parts of it had made contact with the water, and her legs looked a mile long in the stunning shot.

Alessandra Sizzles In Another Sultry Swimsuit, Flashing A Seductive Expression
Alessandra Ambrosio wears a tiny gold bikini.
Instagram | Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra wrapped up the series of stunning snaps with two images taken on the shore in which she held her surfboard. The sun shone down on her flawless physique, and her skin appeared to glow. 

She paired the images with a simple caption, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 76,700 likes within just five hours of going live. 

