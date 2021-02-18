Alessandra Ambrosio Splashes In The Waves, Looks Like A Goddess In Sexy One-Piece Swimsuit

In her latest Instagram update, former Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio surprised her 10.3 million Instagram followers with a steamy series of snaps taken on the beach. The photos were captured in Fernando de Noronha, as the geotag indicated, an archipelago in her native Brazil.
Alessandra loves to show off her fit figure in all kinds of sexy swimwear, and even has her own swimwear company, Gal Floripa. Whether she's rocking pieces from her company or an unnamed brand, she always looks gorgeous in her barely-there attire.