"Counting On" star Jessa Duggar is pregnant again and she confirmed the exciting news Thursday via her Instagram page. Quite a few fans of Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald had suspected this might be the case, and now it's official.

The new Instagram post consisted of a photo of an ultrasound featuring the upcoming family addition. In the caption, Jessa noted that the baby was due this summer and she thanked God for the precious gift. She also noted that this was the couple's "rainbow baby."