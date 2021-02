Brittney Palmer enjoyed some fun in the sun while flaunting her curves in a tiny rose-colored bikini. The UFC octagon girl delighted her 1.1 million Instagram followers with a new post of herself lying on the beach.

She regularly treats her fans to sexy photos of herself modeling various skimpy outfits, her work uniform, and other lingerie and two-pieces. The frequency keeps them highly engaged with her posts, so they come back for more. She updates nearly every day, providing top-notch content.