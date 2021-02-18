Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover

Gwen Stefani is one style icon and continues to make everything look effortless.

The mom-of-three has returned to music with more bangers and is currently gracing magazine covers to promote herself.

Stefani's most recent single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," not only heard the 51-year-old go back to her reggae and ska roots but also saw her re-create some of her most legendary outfits in the music video.

The "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker is on the front of Wonderland magazine's latest issue and looks better than ever.