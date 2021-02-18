Trending Stories
February 18, 2021
Gwen Stefani Slays In Bodysuit, Fishnet Tights & Thigh-High Boots For 'Wonderland' Cover
Gwen Stefani on the set of The Voice
Instagram | Gwen Stefani
Fashion
Fabio Magnocavallo

Gwen Stefani is one style icon and continues to make everything look effortless.

The mom-of-three has returned to music with more bangers and is currently gracing magazine covers to promote herself. 

Stefani's most recent single, "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," not only heard the 51-year-old go back to her reggae and ska roots but also saw her re-create some of her most legendary outfits in the music video.

The "What You Waiting For?" hitmaker is on the front of Wonderland magazine's latest issue and looks better than ever. 

Cover Girl
Gwen Stefani smiling in a selfie
Instagram | Gwen Stefani

On the cover, Stefani upped her fashion game and wore a black bodysuit with sparkly silver tassels hanging off.  The item of clothing dazzled in the light and was teamed with black fishnet tights.

Stefani opted for glittery thigh-high boots and accessorized herself with a number of bracelets. 

The three-time Grammy Award winner tied her long, luscious blond locks in a high ponytail and rocked her signature red lipstick. 

Stefani was captured from head-to-toe while holding onto a vintage-style microphone. She gazed up to the right and showcased a hint of her profile.

Nostalgia At Its Best
Gwen Stefani on the set of The Voice
Instagram | Gwen Stefani

Stefani told Wonderland that when she decided to re-create some of her favorite looks from the past, she made sure they were an improvement from the original garments.

“We recreated the looks how I wish I would have really looked then if I had people helping me, like a stylist or something… Things were just a little bit shorter, and the hair was just a little better, you know? Those kinds of things," she explained.

Watch the fun, nostalgic video below:

Fans Can't Get Enough
Gwen Stefani performing on stage.
Instagram | Gwen Stefani

Since sharing the cover on Instagram, Stefani's fans have gone wild. 

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 56,300 likes and over 540 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.1 million followers.

"Don’t think Blake can really handle all of this," one user wrote.

"YOU ARE SO HOT," another person shared passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"This entire photoshoot is amazing! @nicolaformichetti did an amazing job with the styling. Can't wait for the album," remarked a third account.

Family Life
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton selfie
Instagram | Gwen Stefani

Stefani has been in a relationship with country singer Blake Shelton for five years and is currently engaged to the 44-year-old.

In a recent radio interview, Shelton opened up about how he's become close with Stefani's three sons.

"I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual, biological parent, you know?" he said.

The "UglyDolls" actor admitted he is having a blast with the kids, adding he makes sure he is enjoying his time with them and doesn't take everything too seriously.

"I can't imagine my life without these kids now," Shelton continued. 

