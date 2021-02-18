Trending Stories
Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Abby Dowse Bares It All In Transparent Lingerie While Posing Provocatively In Bed

February 18, 2021
Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty
Sara Underwood walks the red carpet looking gorgeous.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a trio of tantalizing snaps taken in a rustic location. 

The beauty often finds eye-catching spots to pose in front of, frequently heading out in nature to find the perfect photo backdrop. She lives in a charming cabin in the woods of the Pacific Northwest with her partner, Jacob Witzling and often uses her Instagram to give her followers behind-the-scenes glimpses into their life together. They recently upgraded to a larger cabin, which Sara has been showing off.

Sara Shows Off Her Ample Assets In Nature
Sara Underwood poses in a sexy yellow one-piece swimsuit in front of a mountain view.
Instagram | Sara Underwood

Even when she's not posing in front of a breathtaking mountain view, Sara always finds interesting spots. In her latest update, she took a series of snaps at what appeared to be a produce stand overflowing with different fruits and vegetables. Bins and baskets of carrots, tomatoes, bananas and much more were visible in the background, with a few clusters even hanging from the ceiling. 

Sara included a hashtag in the caption of the post that indicated the photo was captured while she was abroad in Bali. 

Sara Seductively Poses To Showcase Her Peachy Posterior
Sara Underwood shows off her shapely rear in skimpy shorts.
Instagram | Sara Underwood

She showcased her curvaceous figure in a pair of high-waisted shorts crafted from a tie-dye fabric. The hem of the bottoms didn't even cover all of her shapely rear, leaving her sculpted stems and pert posterior on full display. The high-waisted fit of the shorts also accentuated her hourglass curves as the waistband clung to her slender waist.

She paired the skimpy bottoms with a simple cropped tank that had spaghetti straps, leaving plenty of skin on her back exposed. Her blond locks tumbled down her back in a sleek style, and she flashed a sultry gaze over her shoulder.

Sara's Outfit Shows Off Major Cleavage
Sara Underwood wears tiny shorts and a revealing top at a fruit stand.
Instagram | Sara Underwood

In the third slide from the smoking hot update, Sara spun around to showcase the front of her ensemble. While the tank top she wore looked simple from the back, it was far more revealing from the front.

The garment had a large cut-out section over the chest with thin straps of fabric connecting the two halves of the piece. The look showcased a serious amount of cleavage, and Sara's ample assets were clearly visible. 

She accessorized with a pair of earrings, which were slightly hidden by the sleek curtain of her hair, and strappy sandals.

Sara Loves To Flaunt Her Curves In Sexy Sets
Sara Underwood lounges in bed wearing skimpy black lingerie.
Instagram | Sara Underwood

Whether she's in Bali or at home in her cabin, Sara absolutely loves showcasing her bombshell curves in all kinds of skimpy attire. The buxom babe isn't afraid to get her followers drooling with her shares, and her latest was no different.

Within just an hour of going live, the fruity post racked up over 48,300 likes, as her supporters took to the comments section with their thoughts.

"Everything in this pic looks tasty," one fan wrote flirtatiously.

"I can't wait to go travelling again!! That's one of those "my eyes are up here" tops. You wear it well!" another follower commented, loving Sara's outfit.

Latest Headlines

Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

February 18, 2021

Sofia Richie Flashes Incredible Thighs In Miniscule Miniskirt & Strappy Heels

February 18, 2021

Paige VanZant Thills Fans In Strappy Lingerie And A Garter Belt For Video That Ends With A 'Bang'

February 18, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

February 18, 2021

Mitch McConnell Will 'Pay' For Years For Failing To Convict Donald Trump, Attorney Says

February 18, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.