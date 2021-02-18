Sara Underwood Sizzles In Shorts That Barely Cover Her Shapely Booty

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood thrilled her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a trio of tantalizing snaps taken in a rustic location.

The beauty often finds eye-catching spots to pose in front of, frequently heading out in nature to find the perfect photo backdrop. She lives in a charming cabin in the woods of the Pacific Northwest with her partner, Jacob Witzling and often uses her Instagram to give her followers behind-the-scenes glimpses into their life together. They recently upgraded to a larger cabin, which Sara has been showing off.