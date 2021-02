Sharon And Adam Cross The Line

For weeks, Chelsea has worried that Adam (Mark Grossman) would reunite with his ex-wife, Sharon (Sharon Case). Now that the worst has happened, she's beside herself. She never wanted Sharon on her recovery team, but Adam had hoped that having his ex there would spur Chelsea to a quicker recovery. Instead, Sharon and Adam crossed a line, and somebody snapped a photo of them kissing. Chelsea sees the image.

"All of Chelsea’s worse fears are coming true, and she ain’t happy about it. She feels deceived and betrayed," said Egan.