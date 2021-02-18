During Wednesday's episode of "General Hospital," spoilers suggest that viewers will learn more about Britt's apparent health issue. As she tries to balance those worries with her concerns regarding Cyrus, Jason will seemingly be by her side.

"General Hospital" viewers have speculated that Britt may be in the early stages of Huntington's disease. Her father, Cesar Faison, had it, and she's been seen experiencing some trembling in her hand. So far, the signs have been subtle. However, spoilers hint that this may be discussed more explicitly during the February 18 show.