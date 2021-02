Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, shared her thrill over being a grandmother for the first time. She shared the news during a February 17th episode of "Story Time with Fergie & Friends," a YouTube series for children seen here that she began filming during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Hello! Magic dust is in the air! Very exciting times and I'm a granny!" she exclaimed.

In the video, Sarah was seen as she sat behind a table decorated with books, flowers and a stuffed unicorn.