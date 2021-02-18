Trending Stories
February 18, 2021
Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage
Tarsha Whitmore wears a sexy red dress
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 887,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap taken poolside. The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated,  and she perched her peachy posterior on the edge of a pool, with her feet resting on the first step in a series of shallow stairs covered by water. A modern-looking gray lounge chair was positioned behind her, and the water was so clear that her toes were visible despite being immersed.

A Seriously Sexy Bikini That Bares Major Cleavage
Tarsha Whitmore lounges by the pool.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha's bikini top was strapless, with two square-shaped cups bordered with ruffles along the cup and bottom. Thin straps extended across her chest, connecting the cups. The garment revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, with her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display as well. Ruched detailing across each cup accentuated her ample assets even more, highlighting her curvaceous figure.

Tarsha's bronzed skin glistened in the sunlight, and appeared to be coated with a sheen of either sweat or water as she soaked in the sunshine. 

Her bottoms were also minuscule and consisted of little more than a small patch of triangular fabric with two thin straps tied with bows over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her incredible legs as well. 

 

Tarsha Loves Flaunting Her Bombshell Bikini Body
Tarsha Whitmore poses by a tree in a tiny bikini.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

The Australian hottie isn't afraid to showcase her incredible figure in skimpy swimwear and often does so on her Instagram page, to the delight of her audience.

In her latest update, she embraced the poolside vibe by posing with her hair damp and slicked back rather than carefully styled. The soaked tresses tumbled down her chest, grazing the side of her breast, and reached all the way to her slender waist. 

She had one leg extended in the water and the other bent, showing off her toned thighs as she leaned back. Her hands rested on the ground beneath her, and she kept her gaze lowered. 

Keeping The Accessories Simple
Tarsha Whitmore slays in a bikini top and tiny miniskirt.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha opted to keep the accessories simple, adding nothing but a pair of aviator sunglasses. The frames slid down the bridge of her nose, stopping just at the tip, and the neutral lenses added a glamorous vibe to her ensemble.

Tarsha's plump lips were slightly pouted, and she flaunted her incredible body in the steamy shot. 

In the caption, she referenced the weather in Australia, hinting that it hadn't exactly been sunny lately. She also indicated that she'd prefer a bit more warm weather to lay out in the sun.

A Radiant Smile And Flirtatious Pose
Tugging on her sneakers, Tarsha Whitmore smiles at the camera.
Instagram | Tarsha Whitmore

Tarsha loves interacting with her Instagram followers, and her most recent share racked up over 23,200 likes within just seven hours of going live. 

"Wow," one fan added to the conversation, followed by a flame emoji

"Goddess vibes," another follower chimed in.

"I live in England, I can't remember the last time I saw the Sun!" a third fan remarked, making a reference to Tarsha's caption and comparing the Australian climate to the weather in England.

"Love this bikini," another added, complimenting Tarsha's choice of swimwear.

