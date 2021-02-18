Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

A Seriously Sexy Bikini That Bares Major Cleavage

Tarsha's bikini top was strapless, with two square-shaped cups bordered with ruffles along the cup and bottom. Thin straps extended across her chest, connecting the cups. The garment revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, with her sculpted shoulders and arms were on display as well. Ruched detailing across each cup accentuated her ample assets even more, highlighting her curvaceous figure.

Tarsha's bronzed skin glistened in the sunlight, and appeared to be coated with a sheen of either sweat or water as she soaked in the sunshine.

Her bottoms were also minuscule and consisted of little more than a small patch of triangular fabric with two thin straps tied with bows over her hips. The high-cut style elongated her incredible legs as well.