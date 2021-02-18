Tarsha Whitmore Glistens In A Tiny White Bikini That Reveals Serious Cleavage

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore stunned her 887,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy snap taken poolside. The photo was captured in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, as the geotag indicated, and she perched her peachy posterior on the edge of a pool, with her feet resting on the first step in a series of shallow stairs covered by water. A modern-looking gray lounge chair was positioned behind her, and the water was so clear that her toes were visible despite being immersed.