Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly "over the moon" about welcoming their second child into their family. The couple, who wed in 2018, are currently have one son together, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. Their newest bundle of joy is reportedly due to arrive sometime in the early part of this year.
Meghan and Harry announced the former Suits star was pregnant with her second child on Valentine's day via a post from photographer Misan Harriman who featured a snapshot of the couple on his Instagram page seen here.