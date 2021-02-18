Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Over The Moon' About Pregnancy

A Sweet Surprise

A friend of the royal couple told People that the duo was happy to add to their brood. They claimed, the couple has "always imagined their family of four and are so happy to finally be one."

The same source added, "They always wanted for Archie to have a sibling close in age."

The Inquisitr recently reported that the prince had previously said he would like to have just two children. His concerns lie with both the environment and the effects of global warming. These comments came in his interview with primate expert Jane Goodall in the July 2019 edition of British Vogue.