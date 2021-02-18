NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran big men who could be on the move before the 2021 trade deadline. With the team currently focused on the development of their young core, the Thunder are expected to trade him for assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process. Despite his age and lucrative contract, Horford will likely receive plenty of interest once he becomes officially available on the trading block. Among Horford's potential suitors is his former team, the Boston Celtics.