NBA Rumors: Celtics GM Danny Ainge Could Bring Al Horford Back Before 2021 Trade Deadline

Al Horford Would Solve The Celtics' Biggest Frontcourt Issue

Horford may already be on the downside of his career, but he would still serve as a valuable addition to the Celtics. He would immediately address their need for a defensive-minded big man who is capable of efficiently knocking down shots from beyond the arc. Also, as proven by his previous stint in Boston, Mannix believes that Horford is the center that the Celtics need to fully utilize Coach Brad Steven's offensive scheme.

"We know he fits in Brad Stevens' system, he can play the 5, he can play a little bit of 4, he can shoot the 3 which he's done a lot better this year than he did in Philadelphia," Mannix said. "And let's not forget the Celtics, they wanted Al Horford to come back. They just didn't want to pay him four years, $100-plus million the Sixers were willing to offer. Now he's got two-and-a-half years left on his contract, around $70ish million total on that deal. I would take him back in a heartbeat."