Attorney and author Seth Abramson believes that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell could be harmed politically by failing to ensure Donald Trump was convicted in the recent impeachment trial.

"Trump won't ever stop his attack on McConnell," he tweeted.

"The situation calls to mind, 'When you come at the king, you best not miss.' McConnell had a chance to whip 9 of his Senate GOP colleagues prior to the final vote to convict Trump, and he declined to. Now he'll pay for it, for years."