February 18, 2021
Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released
Christine Quinn selfie at the beach
Instagram | Christine Quinn
Famous Relationships
Fabio Magnocavallo

Christine Quinn exclusively told People that she is pregnant with her first child. 

"We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!" she revealed.

The "Selling Sunset" star explained that her pregnancy was "manifested" as she hoped 2021 would be the year she and her husband, Christian Richard, would come parents for the first time. 

 "I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations." 

Pregnancy Cravings
Christine Quinn posing in a black robe
Instagram | Christine Quinn

Along with expressing her excitement, she also told readers about what pregnancy cravings she's been having so far.

"Fresh fruit, pizza with ranch (but not just any pizza — it must be Pizza Hut pizza!) and tons of Dr. Pepper," People reported.

Quinn insists her baby is a night owl like herself as she mostly feels her baby moving around at night.

Previously, the reality star told Metro she would love to have kids, specifically two sons as she is a tomboy and loves "all the boys stuff."

How Far Gone Is She?
Christine Quinn sitting down in a fur jacket
Instagram | Christine Quinn

According to The Daily Mail, Quinn is three months pregnant and was spotted showing off her baby bump when photographed by the paparazzi in West Hollywood. 

The 32-year-old was snapped wearing a black crop top with high-waisted leggings. Quinn opted for pointy black heels and a gold bag that rested on her shoulder.

She held onto her adorable dog in one hand and a beverage in the other. Quinn styled her long, luscious blond locks down with a black cap placed on top.

How Did Fans React?
Christine Quinn sitting down with her legs crossed
Instagram | Christine Quinn

Since becoming a celebrity, Quinn has gained herself a loyal following that has fallen in love with her.

As soon as the news hit the web, social media instantly reacted.

"Omg!!! congrats lovely! The more Christine genes in the world the better off we are! Stay safe and take care of yourself!! So excited for y’all!" one user tweeted.

"I’m so ready for those fierce pregnancy looks," another person shared.

"YOURE PREGNANT??? BBY IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU," remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

What Has Quinn Been Up To Recently?
Christine Quinn selfie at the beach
Instagram | Christine Quinn

While keeping her pregnancy a secret, Quinn has been busy shooting and promoting her new photoshoots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she slayed in a shimmery pink dress with long sleeves that was made out of silky material for Cosmopolitan magazine.  The attire featured cut-outs across the front and was teamed with sheer black tights. Quinn wore pink heels that featured jeweled detailing and completed her look with long white gloves. She accessorized with stylish jeweled sunglasses dangling earrings, and a white fluffy handbag while scraping her hair back into a bun.

