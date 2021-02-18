Christine Quinn Pregnant With First Child, First Baby Bump Photos Released

Christine Quinn exclusively told People that she is pregnant with her first child.
"We happily can share the news that we are going to be parents!" she revealed.
The "Selling Sunset" star explained that her pregnancy was "manifested" as she hoped 2021 would be the year she and her husband, Christian Richard, would come parents for the first time.
"I'm a firm believer in manifesting my dreams and 'til this day, have always done so. This beautiful pregnancy was manifested. We knew that we wanted to create a family in 2021 and I envisioned myself pregnant as I did my daily meditations."