Coaches Have Reportedly Suggested Darnold As Trade Target For WFT

As quoted by Bleacher Report on Wednesday, ESPN's John Keim wrote in a recent subscriber-only article that "multiple" NFL coaches have recommended Darnold as a potential solution to Washington's problems at quarterback.

"He's young, talented, can move, and the hope would be his issues stemmed as much from the Jets situation as anything," Keim wrote.

Bleacher Report also noted that recently hired Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been cagey when discussing Darnold's future in New York. During his introductory press conference, he emphasized many of the quarterback's strengths but neither confirmed nor denied whether he may be traded during the 2021 offseason.