Landing Another Superstar Without Giving Up Ben Simmons Or Joel Embiid

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report included Tyrese Maxey on the list of players that the Sixers should consider shopping before the 2021 trade deadline. Maxey may not have the same profile as Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but Buckley believes that the Sixers could use him as a "key piece" to acquire LaVine from the Bulls this season.

"If he can't contribute much to this title race, Philly might be better off flipping him for someone who would," he wrote. "Maxey isn't bringing back Bradley Beal, but if he could be a key piece in a move for Zach LaVine, the Sixers might have to pounce."