The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the market before the 2021 trade deadline. Though they currently own the best record in the Eastern Conference, some believe that they need more star power on their roster in order to reach the NBA Finals and capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season. In recent months they have already been linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls.