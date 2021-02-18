Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga revealed in a new interview with People that she and her husband Joe do not keep in contact with their former brother-in-law, Joe Giudice.

The relationship between the once-close family members has splintered since Giudice was arrested on mail, wire and fraud charges in 2014. He and his then-wife Teresa both served jail time. She was sentenced to 15 months and Giudice was released after 41 months.

Their sentences ran one right after the other so one parent would remain at home to raise their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audrianna.