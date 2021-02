Tammy Sizzles In a Barely There Two-Piece Swimsuit

In the picture, Tammy wore a nude-colored bikini set that complemented her lightly tanned skin. The bra featured fully lined cups with a ruched look along the edges. It was seemingly made of velvet fabric that appeared very luxurious. The neckline dipped low on her chest and displayed her decolletage. She sported matching bottoms that boasted high leg cuts that were too revealing. The waistband sat low enough for her to showcase her flat midsection, including her abs.

Meanwhile, Matt rocked dark-colored shorts and a cap. He was shirtless, leaving his chiseled upper body on display.