Garoppolo Has Missed Almost Two Dozen Games Since 2018

Earlier this week, the outlet's Mike Florio assessed Garoppolo's situation in San Francisco, pointing out that he has missed 23 games over the past three regular seasons, including 10 in the recently concluded 2020 campaign. This came after the Niners reportedly passed on the chance to sign Tom Brady, who eventually joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and led them to victory at Super Bowl LV.

As further noted, rumors have long suggested that the Niners will "explore all options" when it comes to their choice of starting quarterback in 2021.