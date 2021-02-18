Donald Trump Will Likely Choose Lindsey Graham As 2024 Running Mate, Author Says

Author Tomi T. Ahonen believes that former U.S. President Donald Trump will likely select South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham as his running mate in his purported 2024 presidential bid.

"If he's not in prison, Trump will be the nominee in 2024. Pence won't be his Veep. It is FOREVER to 2024, but probably Trump's 'most trusted' VP choice right now, the front runner is... yes #LeningradLindsey Graham," he wrote in a Twitter thread posted on Wednesday morning.

Graham notably ran a campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, which ultimately saw Trump emerge victorious.