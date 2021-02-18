Trending Stories
February 18, 2021
Demi Lovato Claims To Have Brain Damage After 2018 Overdose
Demi Lovato smiles while wearing a yellow top.
Wikimedia | Soho Media Group
Celebrities
Lucille Barilla

Demi Lovato claims she has brain damage after a 2018 drug overdose almost took her life. The "OK Not to Be OK" singer revealed the stunning information in a segment of her new YouTube docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil." 

The singer, who had struggled with substance abuse in the past, was open about her story in a new four-part streaming event that will take fans on a personal journey through her life. It will begin prior to her near-fatal overdose and follow the aftermath and her recovery.

She Has Experienced Lingering Aftereffects 
Demi Lovato poses while attending an event
Wikimedia | Frank Schwichtenberg

Demi revealed in the trailer, seen here, the toll her near-death experience took on her body. "I was left with brain damage, and I still deal with the effects of that today."

"I don't drive a car because there are blind spots in my vision. I also for a long time had a really hard time reading," she said in the clip. "I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me of what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again."

'My Doctors Said That I Had Five To Ten More Minutes.'
Demi Lovato performs at the 2020 Grammys
Wikimedia | Johangarcia09

Demi said she was grateful for those reminders. She admitted she was a person who didn't have to do a lot of "rehabbing." Demi explained the bulk of her journey to better health was more of an emotional one. 

Shortly after being rushed to the hospital after a near-overdose in 2018, doctors revealed to Demi's family that she had five to ten minutes to live. She revealed in the trailer that the repercussions of that day are there to remind her “what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.”

 

Demi Has Struggled In The Past With Drug Addiction
Giphy | Demi Lovato

Demi said in the trailer, which premieres March 23 on YouTube, the aftereffects of the traumatic experience remain and remind her of "what could happen if I ever get into a dark place again.”

The singer has been open about her struggles with addiction in the past. In both 2012 and 2017, she admitted to fans that she continued to deal with both alcohol and cocaine addiction. NPR reported that 

The Singer Has Always Been Thankful For Fans' Support
Demi Lovato performs at a concert.
Wikimedia | Dominique Dinh

Demi was rushed to the hospital on July 24, 2018, after an apparent drug overdose. The Cut reported the singer released a statement to her social media about how thankful she was for her fans.

She was thankful for the support she had received from her millions of fans.  “I now need time to focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you all have shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out of this on the other side.”

