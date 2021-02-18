Demi Lovato claims she has brain damage after a 2018 drug overdose almost took her life. The "OK Not to Be OK" singer revealed the stunning information in a segment of her new YouTube docuseries "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil."

The singer, who had struggled with substance abuse in the past, was open about her story in a new four-part streaming event that will take fans on a personal journey through her life. It will begin prior to her near-fatal overdose and follow the aftermath and her recovery.