Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is being accused of taking a trip to Cancun, Mexico, as millions of households in his state struggle with power outages.

As reported by The Guardian, Texas has been experiencing a failure in its electricity infrastructure, which is not part of the two main power grids in the United States — the Eastern Interconnection or Western Interconnection.

Photos have been circulating on social media that appear to show Cruz and his family boarding a plane, RT reported. The photos have sparked anger from users who believe that he has abandoned his constituents in the middle of a crisis.