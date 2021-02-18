NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

The Cleveland Cavaliers recently decided to deactivate starting center Andre Drummond as they search for a trade partner for the two-time All-Star. In the days since then, he has been mentioned in various hypothetical deals and linked to multiple teams. In a recent article, the NBA Analysis Network suggested that the Portland Trail Blazers could be among Drummond's top suitors, recommending a trade that would allow the 27-year-old to team with superstar guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum if it pushes forward.