NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

Why The Blazers Might Need A Third Star

As explained on Wednesday by the NBA Analysis Network, the Trail Blazers have performed solidly so far in the 2020-21 campaign but have dealt with multiple injuries to key players. McCollum has been sidelined with a broken foot since last month, while center Jusuf Nurkic might have to sit out a few more weeks with a broken wrist. Meanwhile, forward/center Zach Collins will likely miss the rest of the season after undergoing ankle surgery in late December, according to CBS Sports.

Given those injuries, the site pointed out that the Blazers need "immediate production" if they want to contend for a title this year, hence the proposed trade for Drummond.