Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

Instagram Models

'OG Insta Golf Girl' Paige Spiranac Snaps Series Of Sexy Selfies While Clad In Plunging Tank Top

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

February 18, 2021
Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach
Kindly Myers puckers up and takes a selfie while wearing a plaid shirt.
Instagram | Kindly Myers
Kindly Myers
Alexandra Lozovschi

Playboy hottie  Kindly Myers served up a sexy show of her jaw-dropping figure in a wet-and-sandy photoshoot shared on her Instagram page on February 17. The self-proclaimed "professional smokeshow" hit the beach in a super skimpy bikini that largely failed to cover her ample assets, nearly spilling out of the bottom of her top. The Tennessee bombshell flashed her curves and tight abs as she kneeled down in the sand for a sultry snap, giving her 2.4 million followers a massive thrill.  Check out Kindly's barely there swimsuit below. 

Kindly Flashes Her Curves In A Skimpy String Bikini
Kindly Myers wears a tiny lime bikini and poses with arms raised in front of a waterfall.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

In the photo further below, the gorgeous blonde sizzled in a cream string bikini that popped against her honeyed tan. Her buxom chest was barely contained by a plunging halterneck top, which featured teeny ruched cups spaced wide apart and exposing her cleavage. The bathing suit was clearly too small for Kindly's busty curves, causing her bosom to spill out on all sides. Likewise, her hips and thighs were left on show by a side-tie bottom that also allowed her audience to admire her chiseled tummy.

Kindly Is Not Afraid To Get Drenched
Kindly Myers splashes around in the sea while wearing a skimpy cropped Kentucky jersey and unzipped denim shorts.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

Whether it's on the beach, in the garden or in the shower, Kindly is not afraid to get soaking wet to present her curves in an enticing way. Her latest share was no exception, and saw the 35-old-old flaunt her drenched body as she sat on the shore next to the incoming tide. Her sculpted midriff was dusted with sand, which also clung to her elbows and bikini line. Water trickled down her parted legs and dripped from her booty, causing her bronzed skin to glisten in the sunshine. Kindly's steamy pose can be seen below, so keep scrolling.

Kindly Opens Wide As She Soaks Up The Sun
Kindly Myers poses on her knees with her thighs open while wearing a sheer bodysuit and red bra at the beach.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

The sizzling model faced the camera as she spread open her knees, giving fans a mesmerizing view of her voluptuous assets. She leaned one hand on the wet sand and slightly lifted her pert posterior from the ground. Her other arm was raised in a coquettish pose that echoed a vintage pin-up.   

Kindly buried her fingers in her damp tresses, which were swept to the side and tumbled over her shoulder in tousled waves. A rebel tendril grazed her décolletage, luring the gaze to her bared cleavage.

Kindly Loves A Sexy Pose
Kindly Myers sits on the edge of a pool with her leg raised while wearing a minuscule thong bikini.
Instagram | Kindly Myers

Although Kindly faced the photographer, she wasn't looking at the lens. The babe appeared engrossed in the splendid view, slightly parting her lips in delight as she took in the breathtaking seascape. However, fans seemed more captivated by her alluring curves and didn't shy away from saying so in the comments section of the post. 

"Those abs damn," one Instagrammer complimented Kindly's fit physique.

"The sun must be thinking not to Set Down. Because He might miss this figure," quipped another admirer.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.