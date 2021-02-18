Trending Stories
February 18, 2021
Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup
Holly Sonders wears a white Tampa Bay Rays jersey and smiles with her arm stretched out during a baseball game.
Gettyimages | Al Messerschmidt
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Holly Sonders got all dressed up before she finished doing her makeup, but the sexy attire that she wore didn't cover up much of her bombshell body. The former Fox Sports host and ex-competitive golfer took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her 551,000 followers a look at her flawless beauty look and a rather generous amount of her round booty. In the video that she shared, she rocked a revealing lingerie set while she touched up her bold brows. Check out Holly's racy makeup application method below. 

Holly Lets It All Hang Out In The Bathroom
Holly Sonders wears a silver bikini while taking a mirror selfie.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

Holly Sonders is usually all made up in the risqué content that shares with her online audience, even if she's sweating it out in the gym or eating breakfast early in the morning. She looked like she was almost done with her cosmetics application in the video further below, which was filmed inside a bathroom. She was already rocking fluttery eyelashes and a glossy lip, but before she bent down to show her viewers that there was one area that needed touching up, she teased them by turning around to give them a rear view of her intimate apparel.  

Holly Brings the Heat in a Bedazzled Bra
Holly Sonders wears a gold crop top and sits on her bed while taking a mirror selfie.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

The fitness model's performance can be seen below, so keep scrolling. She seems to know what her fans want to see, which is as much of her bodacious body as she get away with baring without violating Instagram's community guidelines. The lingerie fan showed off all her curvy lines in an ensemble that included a skintight black bra bedazzled with twinkling silver rhinestones. Its neckline dropped down in a wide V that displayed her glistening bust. The piece featured wide black trim around its clingy cups.

Holly Turns Around for a Tease
Holly Sonders wears a tied-up red T-shirt and distressed camouflage leggings while taking a mirror selfie.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

After briefly facing the camera, which had been placed down at a low angle, Holly turned around and gave her peachy derrière a flirty little shake. Her buns were left exposed by a pair of thong bottoms that matched her bra. Over the undergarment, she wore a pair of fishnet stockings embellished with tiny silver beads. 

The back of the pantyhose featured a cheeky, asymmetrical cutout that almost put Holly's backside on full display. The front and back of the fishnets were seemingly designed to resemble a garter belt and thigh-highs. 

Holly Adds the Final Touch
Holly Sonders wears a purple lace bra and pattern pants and poses on her knees on top of a bed.
Instagram | Holly Sonders

After grabbing her fans' attention with her jiggly opening shot, Holly got up close to the camera, giving her viewers a clearer view of her beauty look. She greeted her admirers and straightened back up to use a mirror to touch her makeup up. She then informed her fans that she was about to "give myself some eyebrows." The model used a small brush and dark powder to make her arched brows look more pronounced. 

"Is that your pre-swing wiggle?" read one golf-related response to her post.  

"You are such a great talent and beautiful woman," another viewer wrote. 

