Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Holly Sonders got all dressed up before she finished doing her makeup, but the sexy attire that she wore didn't cover up much of her bombshell body. The former Fox Sports host and ex-competitive golfer took to Instagram on Wednesday to give her 551,000 followers a look at her flawless beauty look and a rather generous amount of her round booty. In the video that she shared, she rocked a revealing lingerie set while she touched up her bold brows. Check out Holly's racy makeup application method below.