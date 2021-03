Monday's episode of General Hospital has what could be a rather intense conversation on the way. A sneak peek shared by ABC reveals that Dante will approach Peter before the wedding and it seems a warning is on the horizon.

Dante, decked out in a tuxedo, walks through the door of where Peter is getting ready for the wedding. Peter initially asks if Dante's there because of his firing from The Invader. Dante says that's not the reason for the visit.