Katya Elise Henry Lets It All Hang Out In Green String Bikini

Brunette bombshell Katya Elise Henry knows how to wow her online audience. Most of the time she does it by wearing the tiniest swimsuits she can find. The model kicked off the week with a sultry Instagram share that featured her sporting a string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Katya’s bathing suit was bright green with a black skull and crossbones pattern on it. The top had narrow triangle-shaped cups that exposed plenty of cleavage and side boob. Thin strings wrapped around her neck.

