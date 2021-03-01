Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

Instagram Models

Lyna Perez Bares Tight Buns In Minuscule Black Bikini

Instagram Models

Kayla Moody Stretches To Show Off Cleavage & Thong-Clad Booty

March 1, 2021
Katya Elise Henry Lets It All Hang Out In Green String Bikini
Katya Elise Henry poses for a selfie in yellow bikini.
Instagram | Katya Elise Henry
Instagram Models
Jane Smith

Brunette bombshell Katya Elise Henry knows how to wow her online audience. Most of the time she does it by wearing the tiniest swimsuits she can find. The model kicked off the week with a sultry Instagram share that featured her sporting a string bikini that left little to the imagination.

Katya’s bathing suit was bright green with a black skull and crossbones pattern on it. The top had narrow triangle-shaped cups that exposed plenty of cleavage and side boob. Thin strings wrapped around her neck. 
 

All Eyes On Her Booty
Katya Elise Henry wears a black thong in a selfie.
Instagram | Katya Elise Henry

While the skin-baring bikini showcased most of Katya’s body, the model made sure that the update was focused on her incredible booty. The bottoms amounted to little more than a strip of fabric between her legs, which resulted in a thong that allowed her to show off her bodacious derrière. The narrow front gave her an opportunity to show off her flat abs. The thread-like side straps were pulled high on her waist, drawing the eye to her slender midsection.
 

She Turned Up The Sex Appeal
Katya Elise Henry wears a black dress in a selfie.
Instagram | Katya Elise Henry

The titillating post consisted of two photos that saw Katya posing outside near a white wall. The model faced the camera in the first snap. She added an extra dose of sex appeal by pulling on the middle of the swimsuit top with her thumb. With her head tossed back and a sultry expression on her face, she looked hotter than ever. She cocked one hip to the side in an effort to emphasize her curvy hips and thick thighs.
 

All Natural
Katya Elise Henry wears a black thong in a selfie.
Instagram | Katya Elise Henry

In the second snap, Katya gave her followers a mouthwatering look at her butt. The lens caught her from behind at a low side angle that showed off her backside. She held her hands in her hair while she looked over her shoulder at the camera. Sun shining on her skin highlighted a few stretch marks on her hips. Her shapely shoulders and back were also on display. Part of a tattoo called attention to the sides of her hip. 
 

Blessing Timelines
Katya Elise Henry wears blue booty shorts in a selfie.
Instagram | Katya Elise Henry

In the caption, Katya mentioned reality, while tagging her workout plan.  

Many of her 8 million adoring fans seemed to appreciate her keeping it real by hitting the heart button. Many of them had nothing but good things to say about the pictures.

“Beauty is real sorry if I stare,” joked one of her followers, adding several emoji that included a kissing face.

“Blessing timelines,” quipped a second enamored Instagram user.

“[T]he best of [I]nstagram,” a third admirer wrote, adding sever red heart emoji.
 

Latest Headlines

Nina Serebrova Emerges From A Pool In Scanty Bikini For Sultry Video

March 1, 2021

Spoilers For Monday's 'General Hospital': A Surprise Guest Interrupts Maxie's Wedding

March 1, 2021

Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Bracelet During Oprah Winfrey Interview

March 1, 2021

'DWTS Pro' Witney Carson Says She Had COVID-19 When She Gave Birth

March 1, 2021

Nicole Thorne Flaunts Her Flawless Curves In A Skimpy Tie-Dye Mini Dress

March 1, 2021

Oprah Winfrey Drops Prince Hary & Meghan Markle Interview Teaser

March 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.