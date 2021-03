General Hospital spoilers for the week of March 1 tease that the focus will be on the big double wedding. Fans have been waiting a long time for this event, and a new Twitter sneak peek virtually guarantees it'll be chaotic.

The General Hospital preview shows Maxie in her wedding dress, putting some final touches on her look for her nuptials. Others are shown seated at the wedding venue. However, it seems things will take a turn at some point before the couples are wed.