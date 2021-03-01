Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana's Bracelet During Oprah Winfrey Interview

Meghan Markle wore a bracelet belonging to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana in a new interview. She and Oprah Winfrey will discuss Meghan's life as a member of the royal family in Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

People Magazine reported that the Duchess of Sussex wore a bracelet that her husband, Harry, used to craft her stunning engagement ring. The jewelry belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

When Prince Harry designed Meghan's ring, he used two stones from the bracelet to anchor its center stone. Harry added these to create Meghan's breathtaking trio of diamonds.