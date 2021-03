Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson revealed that she had COVID-19 when she gave birth to her first son Leo in January.

During a Q&A which was shared on her Instagram Story, Witney revealed the startling information as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

"So I've debated sharing this or not... but yes, we did have COVID when Leo was born," she said.

She also revealed that she passed the virus to her parents. Witney admitted that the couple gave it to her parents on Christmas Eve.