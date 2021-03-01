Oprah Winfrey Drops Prince Hary & Meghan Markle Interview Teaser

Oprah Winfrey released a teaser trailer that gave the royal family fans a first look at her sit-down with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. She made it clear from the questions she posed to the former senior royals that she would not softball her queries.

Vulture reported that the talk show host asked the couple pointed questions during the clip.

Oprah directly asked the former Suits star, "Were you silent … or were you silenced?"

"I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits," she said in the 30-second teaser.