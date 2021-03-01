NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo To Heat, PJ Tucker To Celtics In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Rockets

When they parted ways with James Harden, the Houston Rockets refused to immediately undergo a full-scale rebuild, believing that they still have what it takes to make noise in the loaded Western Conference during the 2020-21 NBA season. However, after establishing an impressive performance in their first few games of the post-Harden era, the Rockets struggled mightily and are currently on an 11-game losing streak. With the team out of the playoff race and likely heading into the lottery, they are expected to shop some of their veterans before the 2021 trade deadline.