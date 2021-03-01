NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo To Heat, PJ Tucker To Celtics In Proposed Three-Way Deal Involving Rockets

Victor Oladipo Goes To His Preferred Landing Spot

Oladipo would undeniably love the idea of being traded to the Heat. Since he was sent to Space City in the four-team blockbuster centered on James Harden, the veteran shooting guard has been heavily linked to the Heat, who are rumored to be his preferred landing spot. The feeling seems to be mutual as according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Heat are among the teams that "have had an interest" in adding Oladipo to their roster.

Oladipo would be a welcome addition to South Beach. Pairing him with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in Miami would strengthen the Heat's chances of making their second consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals this season.