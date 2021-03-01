'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals 'Tension' Between Four Wives

Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed he feels "tension" between his four wives since the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018.

The clan finds itself at a crossroads in their relationships as tensions continue to flare between Kody and his wives Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn.

"When I see the episodes, it makes me realize that I am not calm when we're together," the reality star told Us Weekly.

"For some reason, there's this psychic tension with us," he admitted of the family's continuing problems.