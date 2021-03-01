Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals 'Tension' Between Four Wives
The stars of TLC's 'Sister Wives'
Instagram | TLC
Sister Wives
Lucille Barilla

Sister Wives star Kody Brown revealed he feels "tension" between his four wives since the family moved to Flagstaff, Arizona in 2018.

The clan finds itself at a crossroads in their relationships as tensions continue to flare between Kody and his wives Meri, Christine, Janelle, and Robyn.

"When I see the episodes, it makes me realize that I am not calm when we're together," the reality star told Us Weekly. 

"For some reason, there's this psychic tension with us," he admitted of the family's continuing problems.

Family Meetings Are 'Awkward' & 'Frustrating'
The cast of 'Sister Wives.'
TLC

Kody shared that the once-common family meetings between himself and his wives have all but ended because he claimed they were "awkward" and "frustrating."

"I realized that I need to calm down, and I need to invite all of them to calm down," he said.

"But, you know, that's all retrospective because now I'm watching it and I'm going, 'Holy cow, why am I so angry? Why am I in this bad place?' And as we broadcast it to the whole world, you know, I'm like, 'Oh, gosh, I really have got to calm down.' It's more of a situation where I don't really understand."

'I Feel Like My Wives Are Living Four Separate Lives'
Kody Brown and wife Robyn during an episode of 'Sister Wives.'
TLC

"I feel like my wives are living four separate lives, but I don't feel like I'm living four separate lives," he explained to Us

Kody revealed he is strung out on this relationship conveyor belt and believes his wives are in four different worlds in four different stages of their lives.

This issue has been a common thread between the women for years.

Although they care for one another, Meri is an empty-nester and businesswoman who does not relate to the problems the other women face as they navigated life within their extended broods. 

Mariah Brown Is Meri's Daughter. She's Engaged To Audrey Kriss.
Mariah Brown and Audrey Kriss pose in an Instagram photograph.
Instagram | Mariah Brown

Meri's daughter Mariah is engaged to her girlfriend, Audrey Kriss. The couple has been in a relationship since 2017. They have been engaged since January 2019.

Meri has long struggled in her relationship with Kody. They currently are in a place where they are complacent in their marriage.

During the Sunday, February 28, episode, Meri said to the couple's Las Vegas therapist that she believed her marriage to Kody was "dead and over."

Kody said to Us in response to the issues he and his wives have experienced that it would be up to the wife in the relationship to initiate a divorce.


 

Meri & Kody Are No Longer Officially Married
Meri Brown is a star of 'Sister Wives.'
TLC

"I feel like they need to understand that — that they can leave," he said. "If it's not working for them, they can leave. Nobody's going to be a prisoner here."

Meri and Kody are not officially married. She was his first wife, and they were legally wed for years, even after Janelle and Christine entered their lives and lived together communally. Robyn was the fourth wife added to their brood.

Meri and Kody divorced in 2014 after 30 years of marriage. The couple took this action to adopt Robyn's children from a prior marriage legally.

