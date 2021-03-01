Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Kayla Moody Stretches To Show Off Cleavage & Thong-Clad Booty
Kayla Moody flaunts busty chest in racy white swimsuit.
Instagram | Kayla Moody
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kayla Moody sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page Monday morning as she rocked a racy look for the camera. The sizzling blonde -- who set her timeline on fire Sunday by posing in cupless lingerie -- rang in the new week with a steamy swimsuit pic, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves as she stretched on a countertop.

"Who wants to help me stretch?" Kayla wrote in her caption, before wishing fans a happy Monday. 

Keep scrolling if you want to see the eye-popping photo straight from Kayla's IG feed!

Kayla Bares Massive Cleavage
Kayla Moody holds up her phone to give fans a peek down her cleavage.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

The Florida bombshell bared her massive cleavage in a plunging one-piece that clung tightly to her fit figure. The black number was a backless design and featured an insanely deep cut and a daring neckline, exposing a generous amount of sideboob. 

While the front provided sufficient coverage of Kayla's sculpted body, hiding her midsection entirely, the side only consisted of a narrow strip of fabric that accentuated her waist. The bathing suit also sported an incredible high cut that showed off her hip and thigh. Check out the sexy item below!

Striking A Sultry Pose
Braless Kayla Moody tugs on her snakeskin-print miniskirt.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

The self-proclaimed "proud military wife" posed sideways for the flirty share, giving fans a good look at her curvy thighs as she sprawled out with her left leg stretched behind her. The other one dangled off the edge of the counter, which appeared to be a slim kitchen bar table. 

Kayla cocked her head as she leaned on her hands for support, flashing a peek at her classy manicure and shiny ring. Her highlighted tresses tumbled over her shoulder in elegant curls that added sophistication to the sultry look. 

Keep going for more hot pics from Kayla's timeline!

Booty On Show
Kayla Moody sizzles in skintight latex pants and matching crop top.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

The angle teased the babe's thong-clad booty, allowing the audience to admire her firm buns. Followers soon inundated the model with likes and gushing messages in which they complimented her perky backside.

"Beautiful glutes," one person praised Kayla's cheeky assets.

"Awesome glute rubdowns here for sure... like no other!!" said another impressed fan.

The bathing suit was decorated with a tiny white x mark on her left breast, which diverted attention to her busty chest. Kayla gave fans a better look at the detail in a video uploaded Friday, in which she nearly spilled out of her swimsuit while sitting with her legs apart. 

  
 

Sexy Swimwear
Kayla Moody rocks scanty glitter bikini and tugs on her top.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Kayla is hardly a stranger to scanty swimwear. In another recent post, the social media star almost burst out of a red swimsuit while soaking up some sun on a beach. 

A video shared over the summer saw the knockout rocking a revealing American flag bikini while enjoying a boat ride. Kayla enlisted the help of her fans as she rubbed herself down with oil. Unsurprisingly, plenty of her supporters jumped in on the action -- as was the case with her latest share.

"I’d love to help you stretch baby," one Instagrammer responded to her tempting invitation.

"Yes, a bucket list number I could check off..." chimed in a second admirer.

