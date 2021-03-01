Kayla Moody Stretches To Show Off Cleavage & Thong-Clad Booty

Kayla Moody sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page Monday morning as she rocked a racy look for the camera. The sizzling blonde -- who set her timeline on fire Sunday by posing in cupless lingerie -- rang in the new week with a steamy swimsuit pic, flaunting her jaw-dropping curves as she stretched on a countertop.

"Who wants to help me stretch?" Kayla wrote in her caption, before wishing fans a happy Monday.

Keep scrolling if you want to see the eye-popping photo straight from Kayla's IG feed!