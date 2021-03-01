Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Chloe Saxon Gets 'Down To Business' In Scandalously Sexy Shirt
Chloe Saxon stuns in a teal bikini on vacation.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon thrilled her 925,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a series of smoking-hot shots in which she rocked a daring ensemble. 

The pictures were captured in some type of a parking garage space, with a few mounted fluorescent lights along the far wall illuminating the gray, industrial space. The simple backdrop allowed Chloe's curves to take centre stage.

The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to tag the label's own page in the caption as well as the first slide, and she even named the specific pieces in the caption, in case her followers wanted to pick up the look.

Dangerous Curves
Chloe Saxon shows off cleavage in a skintight mini dress.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

The top she wore was a soft beige hue that looked stunning against her bronzed skin. The garment had long sleeves that covered her slender arms, and a cropped length that left plenty of her toned stomach on display.

The most daring detail of the piece, however, was the front. A closure near her neck was fastened, and the rest of the garment featured small holes along the edges and a bedazzled chain criss-crossing her chest to connect the two halves of the shirt. She had a serious amount of cleavage on display in the look as her ample assets could barely be contained.

Sinfully Sexy
Chloe Saxon rocks jeans and a revealing top.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

She paired the insanely sexy top with some simple light-wash blue jeans. The jeans had a high-waisted fit, with the waistband settling right at her belly button. The silhouette accentuated her hourglass shape, and the pale denim clung to her shapely hips and thighs.

Chloe added a few accessories to finish the look, including a delicate necklace and a pair of large embellished hoop earrings. Her long brunette locks were slicked back in a high ponytail, a style that highlighted her flawless features.

Blue Jean Baby
Chloe Saxon shows off her shapely rear in tight jeans.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

In the first image, she squatted down, angling her body to the side and gazing at the camera with a sultry expression. She had a small silver bag slung over one shoulder, and opted for a pair of simple beige strappy heels as her footwear. Chloe rested both her hands on her knees, showing off her long silver nails as well.

For the third snap in the series, Chloe spun around, showing off the back of the ensemble. The top had a simple back that left just a few inches of her lower back exposed, but her tight jeans accentuated her ample rear to perfection. 

Chloe's textured ponytail cascaded down her back, reaching all the way to her waist. 

Pampered In Dubai
Chloe Saxon relaxes in an oversized white robe.
Instagram | Chloe Saxon

She showcased the outfit in a few different poses, her bombshell body looking incredible in every single one, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 17,900 likes within 19 hours of going live, and many of her followers raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

"Wow! I didn't see that coming," one fan wrote, followed by a peach emoji, commenting on Chloe's bodacious backside.

"Hottest woman ever," another chimed in.

Whether she's out in jeans and a sexy top or lounging at home in daring black lace lingerie, Chloe loves to tantalize her fans with steamy shares.

