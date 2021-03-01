Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Rachel Lindsay Deactivates Instagram Account After 'Bachelor' Fan Bachlash
Rachel Lindsay poses at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins
Rachel Lindsay
Lucille Barilla

Rachel Lindsay has deactivated her Instagram account after receiving backlash from fans of The Bachelor. The former lead of The Bachelorette came under fire after an interview on the television show Extra with the series' host Chris Harrison. He defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell who was accused of racist behavior.

Van Lathan, Rachel's co-host on the podcast "Higher Learning," called out those who were harassing his friend. Fans can see his expletive-laden statement in a video upload here. He defended her for standing up for what she believed in.

Rachel Experiences Backlash From Bachelor Nation
Giphy | The Bachelorette

Rachel Lindsay has deactivated her Instagram account after receiving backlash from fans of The Bachelor. The former lead of The Bachelorette came under fire after an interview with the series' host Chris Harrison. He defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell who was accused of racist behavior.

It appears that Rachel is receiving the brunt of their talk as Bachelor Nation is angry at her for Chris temporarily stepping down from his hosting duties.

Van described the treatment of his co-host as "going too far."

"Leave Rachel the f**k alone. This harassment is going too far. My co-host has zero today with the words of a grown a** man who still doesn't get it. Chris Harrison, are you okay with people getting at Rachel to the point she can't even exist on IG?" he said.

'She Is Not Responsible For Chris Harrison.'
Rachel Lindsay on the red carpet for WETv's 'Bridezillas.'
Shutterstock | Ron Adar

 "Is anyone from the entire "Bachelor Nation" going to stand up and condemn this harassment of a black woman? Yo, it's just a f**king TV SHOW; y'all need to relax for real. I love you, RACH," he continued.

Variety reported that in the video, Lathan said that people should "get a life" and misdirected their anger at Lindsay. He felt that instead, they should be upset at Harrison for his defense of Kirkconnell.

"Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these present 2021 times," he said of their exchange. 

Rachel Responded The Situation In An interview With Billy Bush
Rachel Lindsay looks lovely in a paparazzi photograph.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins

"She's not responsible for that. It's not her job to make excuses or provide cover for somebody who doesn't understand what the f**k triggers people in today's world," he said.

The Extra correspondent sat down with Billy Bush to discuss the aftermath of her interview with the longtime host of the series and the questionable past behavior of contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

"I wasn't shocked at the content of what he was saying… in public, where other people can hear what you think, and your, your thoughts may be a bit controversial, but I remember also thinking, 'This is something that needs to be heard. This is something that needs to be seen.' And I felt a duty," she said.

Chris Harrison Temporarily Stepped Back As The Franchise's Host 
Chris Harrison is the host of 'The Bachelor' franchise.
Shutterstock | D. Free

Rachel explained that when one thinks of racism, explicit acts come to mind. She believed her conversation with Chris was a moment for people to recognize the words that were said and to learn and grow from their exchange.

Rachel admitted to Billy that while talking to The Bachelor host, she was focused on the moment and not on reacting. She added that Chris needed to understand what he said in that interview was wrong. Most of all, she believed he needed time.

