Rachel Lindsay Deactivates Instagram Account After 'Bachelor' Fan Bachlash

Rachel Lindsay has deactivated her Instagram account after receiving backlash from fans of The Bachelor. The former lead of The Bachelorette came under fire after an interview on the television show Extra with the series' host Chris Harrison. He defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell who was accused of racist behavior.
Van Lathan, Rachel's co-host on the podcast "Higher Learning," called out those who were harassing his friend. Fans can see his expletive-laden statement in a video upload here. He defended her for standing up for what she believed in.