Rachel Lindsay Deactivates Instagram Account After 'Bachelor' Fan Bachlash

Rachel Experiences Backlash From Bachelor Nation

Rachel Lindsay has deactivated her Instagram account after receiving backlash from fans of The Bachelor. The former lead of The Bachelorette came under fire after an interview with the series' host Chris Harrison. He defended current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell who was accused of racist behavior.

It appears that Rachel is receiving the brunt of their talk as Bachelor Nation is angry at her for Chris temporarily stepping down from his hosting duties.

Van described the treatment of his co-host as "going too far."

"Leave Rachel the f**k alone. This harassment is going too far. My co-host has zero today with the words of a grown a** man who still doesn't get it. Chris Harrison, are you okay with people getting at Rachel to the point she can't even exist on IG?" he said.