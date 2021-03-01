Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Abby Dowse Wades Into A Pool In Thong And Striped Shirt
Abby Dowse rocks a black crop top and red plaid skirt.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest shares, a gorgeous shot taken while she was hanging out at the pool. 

The photo was captured in Sydney, Australia, as the geotag indicated, where Abby appeared to be spending some time on vacation. She referenced that fact in the caption, saying that while she enjoyed the Australian city, she was excited to get back home.

The pool was outside, with plain concrete bordering the water and a fence with several lush green trees visible in the distance.

Red Hot
Abby Dowse rocks a red lingerie look.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby showcased her peachy posterior in a pair of thong bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. There was a ledge in the corner of the pool, and Abby used the area to pose, kneeling down on the tilted surface. The height of the ledge meant that while her calves and thighs were immersed in the water, most of her shapely rear was exposed. 

The water came just an inch or so up her backside, which was in the shade based on the positioning of the sun.

Blond Bombshell
Abby Dowse wades into the pool wearing thong bottoms and a striped top.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby paired the skimpy bottoms with a blue and white striped top that had a loose fit. The fabric draped over Abby's fit physique, and she had her back towards the camera. 

Her hands were positioned in front of her chest, and she glanced over her shoulder, flashing a radiant smile at the camera.

Abby's long blond locks had been pulled up in a messy bun with major volume, although she left a few strands out to frame her stunning features, the pieces extending just below her chin.

Poolside Babe
Abby Dowse perches poolside in a sexy look.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of gold hoop earrings that glinted in the sunlight. The sun shone down on her blond locks, illuminating the pale tresses, and her skin looked flawless in the stunning snap.

The blond bombshell loved the casual yet sexy look so much that she opted to follow up the first shot with another post taken at the pool just a few hours later. For that picture, she had a more serious and sultry expression as she flaunted her curvaceous figure. 

Delicious In Daisy Dukes
Abby Dowse rocks a crop top and Daisy Dukes.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby's followers couldn't get enough of the sunny, smiling snap, and the post received over 24,400 likes within four hours of going live. It also racked up 381 comments from her audience.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Perfection in a pool Abby," another follower chimed in.

The Australian beauty loves to share sexy snaps taken while she's enjoying time at the pool. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posed in a neon garment from the online retailer Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination.

