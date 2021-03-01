Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Snakeskin-Print Dress With Daring Cut-Out Over The Chest
Alexa Collins flaunts her cleavage in a nude bodysuit and jeans.
Instagram | Alexa Collins
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

In her most recent steamy Instagram share, blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 1.2 million followers with a gorgeous snakeskin-print look. As the geotag indicated, the photo was captured at Joia Beach, a restaurant in Miami, Florida.

Alexa perched on a rustic wooden chair covered in cream-colored cushions, and a massive table nearby was filled with several decorative centrepieces. A few individuals sitting at tables were visible in the background, although Alexa's curves remained the focal point of the shot as she rocked a daring mini dress.

Blond Bombshell
Alexa Collins stuns in bold bikini bottoms.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The ensemble she wore was from the brand boohoo, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

The garment was crafted from a snakeskin-print material with brown and orange tones, and the entire piece had a figure-hugging silhouette that showcased her flawless figure to perfection.

The piece had a neckline that extended just slightly up her neck, and she layered on several necklaces to add a bit of embellishment to the look.

Sexy In Snakeskin-Print
Alexa Collins wears a snakeskin-print mini dress.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

The dress was sleeveless, leaving her slender arms exposed, and the material stretched over her ample assets, highlighting her curves.

A large triangular cut-out right over her chest adding an even more daring vibe to the look, as it left a serious amount of cleavage on display. 

The garment had what appeared to be a tie detail near her waist, and the material hugged her slim waist before stretching out over her shapely hips. The silhouette accentuated her hourglass figure, with the hem extending just a few inches down her legs so that she had plenty of her sculpted stems visible as well.

Beach Babe
Alexa Collins wears a daring black one-piece swimsuit and printed sarong.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa's blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and she added a few more accessories to complete the look. Atop her silky tresses she perched a wide-brimmed black hat.

She had a chunky silver watch on one wrist, and a cross-body purse with a chain strap stretched over her chest, the chain laying directly between her curves.

She also wore several rings on her fingers, adding a bit of extra metallic elements, and two pillows with the brand's name written on them were nestled on the chair behind her. 

Luxury Barbie
Alexa Collins rocks a button-down dress and diamonds.
Instagram | Alexa Collins

Alexa stared directly at the camera in the shot, a soft smile gracing her features, and her followers couldn't get enough. The post received over 17,000 likes within 22 hours of going live.

"So beautiful and stunning," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"Simple pic but so amazing also," another follower commented, loving the breathtaking image captured outdoors.

"Beautiful goddess," a third fan remarked.

Whether she's in a skimpy mini dress or daring swimwear, Alexa loves to showcase her curves for her eager audience. 

