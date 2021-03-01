Alexa Collins Sizzles In A Snakeskin-Print Dress With Daring Cut-Out Over The Chest

In her most recent steamy Instagram share, blond bombshell Alexa Collins stunned her 1.2 million followers with a gorgeous snakeskin-print look. As the geotag indicated, the photo was captured at Joia Beach, a restaurant in Miami, Florida.
Alexa perched on a rustic wooden chair covered in cream-colored cushions, and a massive table nearby was filled with several decorative centrepieces. A few individuals sitting at tables were visible in the background, although Alexa's curves remained the focal point of the shot as she rocked a daring mini dress.