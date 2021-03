LaVine Could Give Charlotte's Offense A 'Turbo Boost'

Although the Hornets have been getting good production out of Rozier at shooting guard, LaVine's arrival could give the Hornets' 18th-ranked offense a "turbo boost," given how he's averaging 28.7 points and 3.6 three-point shots made per game. The Bleacher Report writer also pointed out that the other components could also play a key role as the club makes a run for the playoffs in 2021.

"Tack on Thaddeus Young as a do-it-all forward and Luke Kornet as...well, a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency big man, and Charlotte could feel confident about not only securing its first playoff trip since 2016 but also potentially skirting the play-in tournament to get there.," Buckley predicted.