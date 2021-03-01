Golden Globes 2021: Here's Who Won

After a two-month delay, The 78th Golden Globe Awards honored the best movies in the entertainment industry with a hybrid ceremony. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were on different coasts. Fey helmed the show from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler led the festivities from the show's usual home, The Beverly Hilton in California, as reported by CBS News.

Celebrity presenters were in attendance at the Hilton, and winners accepted their trophies from the comfort of their homes.

Netflix led the pack with 42 nominations as most movies were released via streaming services due to the closure of movie theaters in response to the coronavirus pandemic.