March 1, 2021
Golden Globes 2021: Here's Who Won
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler attend the Golden Globes.
Shutterstock | Feature Flash Photos
Entertainment
Lucille Barilla

After a two-month delay, The 78th Golden Globe Awards honored the best movies in the entertainment industry with a hybrid ceremony. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler were on different coasts. Fey helmed the show from the Rainbow Room in New York City, while Poehler led the festivities from the show's usual home, The Beverly Hilton in California, as reported by CBS News.

Celebrity presenters were in attendance at the Hilton, and winners accepted their trophies from the comfort of their homes.

Netflix led the pack with 42 nominations as most movies were released via streaming services due to the closure of movie theaters in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

'The Crown' Wins Big For Netflix
Emma Corwin and Josh O'Connor in 'The Crown.'
Netflix

Mank, a film about Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, received the most nominations of any film this year with six. However, it did not win any awards.

The historical drama series The Crown was also nominated six times. It took home awards for Best Drama, Emma Corrin for Best Actress, Josh O'Connor for Best Actor, and Gillian Anderson Best-Supporting Actress. 

Corrin was lauded for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the fourth season of the series. O'Connor played her husband, Prince Charles, and Anderson portrayed Margaret Thatcher.

 

'Borat' Makes Sacha Baron Cohen A Unique Winner
Sacha Baron Cohen in 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.'
Amazon Studios

Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat Subsequent Moviefilm won top movie honors in the categories of Best Motion Picture/ Musical or Comedy. 

Cohen himself scored a trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture/Musical or Comedy. Digital Spy reported the actor picked up the same award in 2007 for Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan. This made Cohen the first person to win the category twice with the same character. 

Chloe Zhao's Nomadland won in the Best Motion Picture/Drama category. Nomadland was the first film directed by a woman to win in that category.

Chadwick Boseman Wins A Posthumous Award
Chadwick Boseman won for his role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.'
Shutterstock | D. Free

Disney Pixar's Soul won Best Animated Feature Film and for its original score by Trent Reznor and Jon Batiste. Reznor was the principal songwriter in the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails.

Chadwick Boseman won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture/Drama for his role as Levee Green in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, reported The Los Angeles Times. His widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award in his honor.

Jodie Foster captured her third Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the legal drama, The Mauritanian.

Andra Day Made History At The Golden Globes
Andra Day won for Hulu's 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday.'
Shutterstock | Tinseltown

Andra Day won a trophy for Best Actress in a Motion Picture/Drama for her performance in the Hulu film The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Variety reported Day is only the second black woman ever to win this award following Whoopi Goldberg's win for The Color Purple 35 years prior.

Daniel Kaluuya also received honors as Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Warner Bros.' Judas and the Black Messiah.

Television's The Queen's Gambit scored Golden Globes for Best Limited Series and Best Actress for Anya Taylor-Joy.

Schitt's Creek won the Golden Globe for best television comedy, shortly after star Catherine O'Hara captured the award for best actress for her portrayal of Moira Rose.

