March 1, 2021
Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Glamorous Gown Surrounded By Junk Food
Kaley Cuoco walks the red carpet at an InStyle event.
Gettyimages | Rich Fury
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress Kaley Cuoco surprised her 6.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a hilarious snap taken after the awards show had wrapped. 

This year, Kaley was involved in a project that was nominated for an award in two categories at the Golden Globes. The blond beauty received a nomination for her role in The Flight Attendant, and the show itself was nominated in the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy category. 

Neither Kaley nor the show won in their categories this particular year, but the actress still kept a sense of humor as she shared the post.

Golden Globes Glam
Kaley Cuoco rocks a stunning gown.
Instagram | Kaley Cuoco

The photo was taken at Kaley's home, and the wide-plank wood floor was covered in small pieces of colorful confetti. 

Kaley was still in her breathtaking silver gown from Oscar De La Renta, which she shared a full view of in an earlier snap captured outdoors near her pool.

The garment had a simple silhouette, with a figure-hugging, strapless bodice and voluminous skirt, and the entire look was accentuated with sparkling silver embellishments that caught the light while she posed outside.  

In her post-awards shot, Kaley perched on the ground with her gorgeous skirt pooled around her.

After Party Vibes
Instagram | Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco wears a gorgeous gown while surrounded by junk food.

She had a tiara perched atop her curled blond tresses, and was absolutely surrounded by different treats — and it appeared she had been digging into quite a few of them.

Kaley held a slice of pizza in one hand and a bottle of Champagne in the other. She had a decadent-looking chocolate cake on a plate sitting right on her lap, and even had a few hair extensions as well.

Several additional dishes were positioned in front of her, including a partially-eaten pizza, a tray of half-eaten macaroni and cheese, a box of cupcakes and what looked like a cake with her face on it. 

Effortless Elegance
Kaley Cuoco wears a gorgeous black dress outside.
Instagram | Kaley Cuoco

Kaley's sky-high silver platform heels were also tossed on the ground nearby, and she gazed off into the distance as the photo was taken.

She opted to pair the post with a sassy caption that referenced her losses in a playful way, followed by several celebratory emoji. 

Her fans absolutely loved the honest and hilarious post, and it racked up over 691,900 likes within just eight hours of going live. The post also received 4,251 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

Animal Lover
Kaley Cuoco poses in riding gear alongside a horse.
Instagram | Kaley Cuoco

"All my favorite things in one pic!!!" one fan wrote.

"This is truly iconic. You are truly iconic," another commented.

"Now this is the Penny I know," a third fan remarked, referencing Kaley's character from The Big Bang Theory.

Kaley's husband Karl Cook occasionally shares hilarious snaps of the star on his Instagram account as well. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Karl posed a snap taken while the duo were cuddling in bed with one of their many dogs, Kaley looked casual with a messy bun and oversized T-Shirt. 

