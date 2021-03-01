Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Glamorous Gown Surrounded By Junk Food

Actress Kaley Cuoco surprised her 6.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a hilarious snap taken after the awards show had wrapped.

This year, Kaley was involved in a project that was nominated for an award in two categories at the Golden Globes. The blond beauty received a nomination for her role in The Flight Attendant, and the show itself was nominated in the Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy category.

Neither Kaley nor the show won in their categories this particular year, but the actress still kept a sense of humor as she shared the post.