Trending Stories
Celebrities

'World's Hottest Weather Girl' Yanet Garcia Smolders In Red Thong Bikini

Instagram Models

Kelsie Jean Smeby Stuns Instagram In See-Through Lingerie

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Looks Sinfully Sexy In White Lace Lingerie And A Cowboy Hat

Instagram Models

Charly Jordan Flashes Cute Derriere In Blue Thong

Instagram Models

Kristen Hancher Smolders In Cutout Swimsuit: 'I Almost Fell Off This Rock To My Death'

Instagram Models

Danielley Ayala Goes Braless In Unzipped Coat For Buxom Display

March 1, 2021
Jessie James Decker Flaunts Flawless Figure In An Animal-Print Bikini
Jessie James Decker walks the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Country crooner Jessie James Decker tantalized her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a steamy shot taken while she was abroad in La Romana, Dominican Republic, as the geotag indicated.

Jessie posed in a breathtaking outdoor space with several towering trees visible in the background, as well as a thin tree that she leaned against as she flaunted her curves.

She paired the shot with a long caption raving about the Dominican Republic and tagged the Instagram page of the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism in the snap.

Casual And Cute
Jessie James Decker poses in a printed romper.
Instagram | Jessie James Decker

Jessie flaunted her flawless figure in a two-piece swimsuit with a simple yet sexy silhouette.

The swimwear was crafted from an animal-print material that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin. The top had triangular cups that hugged her ample assets, dipping low in the front to showcase a serious amount of cleavage.

Thin straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display, and the fabric stretched over her curves while still exposing plenty of her figure.

Her chiseled stomach was also visible in the look.

Bikini Babe
Jessie James Decker rocks an animal-print bikini on vacation.
Instagram | Jessie James Decker

Jessie paired the top with bottoms crafted from the same material. They were a super basic style, yet still looked incredible on Jessie's sculpted figure.

The bikini bottoms dipped low in the front, flaunting plenty of her flat stomach, and stretched high over her hips in a cut that elongated her legs. 

Jessie was barefoot in the image and had one foot planted on the lush green grass below while the other was pointed slightly in a pose that accentuated her incredible legs.

Weekend Vibes
Jessie James Decker lays in bed with champagne and an eye mask.
Instagram | Jessie James Decker

Jessie kept the look simple, adding a pair of sunglasses as her only accessory. 

Her hair was pulled back away from her stunning features, and she had the sunglasses perched atop her nose as she soaked in the sunshine. Though her lower half was primarily in the shade, the rays beamed down on her upper body, illuminating her skin.

She had both hands resting atop her head, arms wide as she showcased her physique for the camera. The entire shot was peaceful and relaxing, giving off some major vacation vibes.

Pretty In Pink
Jessie James Decker flaunts her fit figure in a hot pink bikini.
Instagram | Jessie James Decker

Jessie's audience couldn't get enough of the shot, and the post racked up over 46,900 likes within just ten hours of going live.

"Girl!! You're killing it!!" one fan wrote, followed by two praise hands emoji.

"Literally SO hot omg," another follower chimed in.

"Momma Decker looking tan and tight," yet another fan remarked, stunned by Jessie's gorgeous physique.

Whether she's sharing snaps captured at home with her children or while on vacation, Jessie loves to bring her audience along with her. Back in November 2020, as The Inquisitr reported,  Jessie shared a video clip in which she rocked a white tank and figure-hugging pink pants while strutting down the streets of Colombia.

Latest Headlines

'Counting On' Star Justin Duggar Marries Claire Spivey

March 1, 2021

Abby Dowse Frees The Nipple In Titillating IG Upload

March 1, 2021

Nicky Gile Stuns Instagram In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie

March 1, 2021

Tahlia Skaines Relaxes On The Beach & Bares Her Booty In A Thong Bikini

March 1, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Thrills In Stunning Throwback Bikini Snapshot

March 1, 2021

January Jones Turns Back Time In Bust-Baring 2011 Golden Globes Dress That 'Still Sorta Fits'

March 1, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.