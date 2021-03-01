Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Kayla Moody Drops Jaws In Cupless Lingerie
Kayla Moody exposes cleavage in plunging red swimsuit.
Instagram | Kayla Moody
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Hot military wife Kayla Moody certainly knows how to keep fans on their toes. The internet vixen took to Instagram Sunday to blow followers "morning kisses" with a scorching new video, further tantalizing her audience as she flashed her sizzling curves in barely-there lingerie. 

The gorgeous bikini model let it all hang out in a cupless lilac bra that left nothing to the imagination. She paired it with a matching string bottom, revealing the number's low-dipping waistline and super-thin side straps as she moved the phone up and down to showcase her tight body. Scroll through to watch the piping-hot reel! 

Underboob Reveal 
Kayla Moody almost pops out of a racy strappy dress.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Kayla is not shy about flaunting her busty assets on Instagram, and her latest upload stands as proof. The Florida hottie's timeline is brimming with posts in which she's nearly bursting out of risqué ensembles. In a video shared on January 4, the bombshell freed the nipple by going braless underneath a wet white tee that clung to her voluptuous assets. 

A photo posted a couple of weeks later showed a topless Kayla getting behind the wheel of a tractor. She gave off torrid country-girl vibes by slipping into deep-cut overalls that fell well below her bosom, with nothing but the straps to cover her naked chest. 

Fans got an eyeful of her buxom curves in her latest share, as well. While the camera lingered on her breasts, Kayla's taut midriff could also be seen in the steamy clip that teased her hip and thigh. The video is embedded below, so keep scrolling! 

Busty Beauty
Kayla Moody spills out of the bottom of a crop top.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Kayla teased fans with a generous underboob reveal as she crammed her perky assets into a set of underwire cups that were missing their entire bottom section. Her ample cleavage was squeezed out the middle of the balconette neckline, which consisted of narrow strips of floral lace that strategically censored her curves. Meanwhile, a pair of strings traversed the middle of the cups, dividing them into flirty cutouts to match the hollowed-out underband. The bra was complete with spaghetti shoulder straps that perfectly framed her bronzed décolletage. Check out the racy look below!

Kayla Gets Steamy 
Kayla Moody lifts skirt and flashes thong-clad booty.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Kayla put on a seductive show as she filmed herself in her living room. The babe ran her fingers through her golden locks and brushed her hair behind her ear, peering into the lens with a sultry stare before pointing the phone at her lingerie-clad body. The camera panned down her chiseled physique, climbing back up again to capture Kayla puckering up for a kiss. The model tugged on her panties, pulling the side strap higher on her waist. She rocked her bosom and parted her lips in an enticing expression, sending temperatures soaring on the app. 

Total Smokeshow 
Kayla Moody pulls down on her string bikini top.
Instagram | Kayla Moody

Her skin-baring duds were from luxury lingerie brand Honey Birdette, which is known for its provocative designs. Kayla kept her accessories minimal, only rocking a band ring that complemented the subtle metallic ornaments on her bottoms. She brushed her sleek locks over her shoulders and finished off the smoking-hot look with a chic French manicure.

Followers couldn't get enough of the tempting look, taking to the comments section in large numbers to gush over her flawless figure. 

One user dubbed Kayla "Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy" in a message trailed by four fire emoji.

"What a beautiful way to start my day," chimed in another smitten fan, who offered her a bouquet of roses via emoji.

"It must be like winning the lottery waking up with you every morning!" quipped a third Instagrammer.

"So damn sexy," commented a fourth person.

 

