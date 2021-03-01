Trending Stories
March 1, 2021
Nicky Gile Stuns Instagram In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie
Nicky Gile wears a white top with long sleeves.
Instagram | Nicky Gile
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on the first day of the workweek to share a new update that left her 1.8 million fans drooling. In this latest post, the American model showcased her insanely fit figure in a revealing lingerie set.

The influencer is known for her provocative pictures on social media. She had started her page in 2011, gaining popularity with every upload. She hails from Boca Raton, Florida, and is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Nicky went to Florida Atlantic University, where she studied biology and psychology. 

She Looks Hot In Anything She Wears
Nicky Gile wears a yellow bikini at the beach.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

The internet personality looked like a total smokeshow in a sheer two-piece set from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty line.

The top she wore was particularly revealing as it featured see-through mesh cups that left very little to the imagination. The hem and the straps were light green in color. The undergarment had white floral prints all-over in various sizes. As her bra was sheer, she wore nipple pads that blended with her skin-tone and obscured the necessary bits of her shapely bust.

She Prefers Thongs
Nicky Gile wears a black thong.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

Like the brassiere, the thong panties were decorated with white floral prints and a light green hem. The scanty number had thin straps that stretched high above her hip bone, exposing a generous amount of skin from her hips down to her legs.

Nicky wore her blond tresses down, letting the straight strands fall on her back, with the rest cascading over her left shoulder. She wore three gold necklaces as accessories. One had a shorter and thicker chain, while the other two had pendants.

Keep Scrolling For The Picture!
Nicky Gile wears a light blue bikini top.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

Nicky was in her intimates as she was photographed inside a bathroom. In the first pic, she posed by slightly angling her body to the side. She placed her hands on her hips as she gazed at the lens.

In the second pic, Nicky stood front and center and raised her arms while holding her hair in place. The babe stood with her legs closed, but her thigh gap looked evident. She tilted her head and looked down at the floor. Several strands fell over her face.

Her Followers Went Crazy
Nicky Gile wears a hot pink bikini.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

The 27-year-old influencer wrote a short caption, and the text was not relevant to her lingerie. She tagged Savage X Fenty in the post and added a hashtag.

After only a few hours of going live on the social media site, the NSFW pictures have garnered more than 26,600 likes, as well as over 650 comments. Plenty of her fans on Instagram flocked to the comments section to shower her with messages, mostly referencing her body and beauty. Others couldn't find the words to express how they felt about the images. Instead, they decided to use a combination of emoji.

 

