Nicky Gile Stuns Instagram In See-Through Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Nicky Gile took to Instagram on the first day of the workweek to share a new update that left her 1.8 million fans drooling. In this latest post, the American model showcased her insanely fit figure in a revealing lingerie set.

The influencer is known for her provocative pictures on social media. She had started her page in 2011, gaining popularity with every upload. She hails from Boca Raton, Florida, and is currently living in Los Angeles, California. Nicky went to Florida Atlantic University, where she studied biology and psychology.